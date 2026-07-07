Nicolandria

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Latest Stories

Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe sitting on a couch in a vibrant setting, dressed in elegant gold outfits. The background features colorful pillows and neon lights.
Pop Culture

'Love Island USA' Stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Have Reportedly Split

Sources say the Season 7 runner-up couple, known by fans as "Nicolandria," have officially called it quits.

Alex Ocho45 minutes ago

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