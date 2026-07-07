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Latest Stories
Pop Culture
'Love Island USA' Stars Olandria Carthen and Nic Vansteenberghe Have Reportedly Split
Sources say the Season 7 runner-up couple, known by fans as "Nicolandria," have officially called it quits.
Alex Ocho45 minutes ago