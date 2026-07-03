Nico & Vinz

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Latest Stories

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Music

Premiere: Watch Nico & Vinz's New Video for "Hold It Together"

It's another deep cut from the African-Norwegian duo.

jessielmorris3843 days ago
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Music

Watch the Biggest Performances from the 2014 Soul Train Awards

Chris Brown kicked things off with a medley of hits.

ianservantes4247 days ago
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Music

Watch Nico & Vinz's "Am I Wrong" Official U.S. Video Premiere

Plus a new interview with the duo.

Lauren Nostro4358 days ago

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