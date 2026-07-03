"The World's End": Edgar Wright, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost Toast to Smart Comedy and Meaningful Sci-Fi
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The film's director and stars discuss the conclusion to the trilogy that's made them cult heroes.Tara Aquino
The English actor-writer indulges us in some unabashed geekery.MattBarone
From UK drill to trap to boom-bap rap, we really have been spoilt for choice this year. Get to know the British rhymers that we predict will blow in 2021.Joseph JP Patterson
From Lil Wayne to Mike Tyson, celebrities have gotten some wacky tattoos—but whose is the wackiest of them all?Mike DeStefano