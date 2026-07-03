Nick Frost

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

"The Boxtrolls" Is Heartwarming Nightmare Fuel for Kids

Laika's "The Boxtrolls" pushes CG animation forward while topping 2014's animated movie lists.

David Ehrlich4312 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Nick Frost to Make Directorial Debut With New Horror Project

Nick Frost of "Shaun of the Dead" and "Hot Fuzz" is gearing up for his directorial debut.

holahavito4483 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

The First Trailer for Edgar Wright's "The World's End" Is Everything You Hoped and More

Is a nice, calm pub crawl too much to ask for?

Tanya Ghahremani4818 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "Attack The Block" Star John Boyega Talks Wild Friends, Female Aliens, And Wilma Flintstone

The British-Nigerian actor discusses the out-of-this-world experience of starring in this summer's must-see sci-fi flick.

Complex5467 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Interview: "Attack The Block" Writer-Director Joe Cornish Talks Shadow Aliens, English Thugs, And Project Slang

The English filmmaker explains the influences and motivations behind this summer's best sci-fi flick.

MattBarone5467 days ago
Pop Culture

First Look: Brand New "Adventures Of Tintin" Image

<p>We get our first major look at the boy reporter and his canine companion.</p>

Complex5489 days ago
Pop Culture

"Attack The Block" Will Hit U.S. Theaters In July

The alien invasion film that took SXSW by storm finally gets a release date.

Complex5513 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

Get Your Tickets To An Early, One-Night-Only “Attack The Block” Screening!

Hopefully you live in one of the cities taking part in the buzzworthy alien invasion flick's "25 For 25" event.

Jason Serafino5545 days ago
Photo Removed
Pop Culture

"Attack The Block" Secures U.S. Distribution

South London is preparing to invade the States thanks to Screen Gems.

Complex5579 days ago
Advertisement
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Review: "Paul" (Starring Simon Pegg, Nick Frost & Seth Rogen)

While not exactly out of this world, this sci-fi comedy has its merits.

MattBarone5600 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Wake N' Watch: "Paul" (Starring Seth Rogen, Simon Pegg, and Nick Frost) Movie Trailer

The British comedy duo must save an unwanted extraterrestrial.

Complex5747 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

DVDs Nuts (& Bolts): Pirate Radio

We break down Philip Seymour Hoffman's comedy about rebel DJs breaking the law to play rock 'n' roll so you know whether to buy, rent, or avoid it altogether.

Complex5939 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App