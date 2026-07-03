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Latest Stories

Group of protesters holding signs for doctors' pay restoration and NHS protection
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Junior Doctors In England To Strike Until Mid-September Over Ongoing Pay Disputes

98% of members voted for a further six months of stoppages.

James Keith847 days ago
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Mimi The Music Blogger & Yasmin Discuss The Importance Of COVID Testing Before Going Back To Uni

Music critic, YouTuber and content creator Mimi The Music Blogger recently sat down with her friend Yasmin via Zoom to discuss their uni friendship and experi..

James Keith1653 days ago
doctors
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Sickle Cell Sufferers To Benefit From New NHS-Approved Drug Treatment

Up until now, the only option was to manage symptoms with drugs like hydroxycarbamide, but the new drug could help thousands of patients in the next three years

James Keith1746 days ago

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