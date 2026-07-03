When you think “iconic NFL logos,” there are a few that pop into just about everyone’s minds; logos with a history attached to them, logos worn by legends, logos that were there for Super Bowl wins. And then there are the rest. For the less iconic, check out our picks for the 33 worst NFL logos of all time.Chris Gaine
Featured
Sports
Wait, Is IShowSpeed Really the Reason Messi Missed Penalty Shot? A Kinda Thorough Investigation
"I distracted Messi!" Speed, who is decidedly not a Messi fan, told fans.Trace William Cowen
Real Madrid forward Vinícius Jr. stars in LEGO Editions alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé, in a World Cup-themed campaign ahead of 2026’s showdown. Complex UK caught up with him to discuss his LEGO set and World Cup ambitions.Jude Yawson
"I’m proud that New York City is leading the way," Mamdani said of the program.Trace William Cowen