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Cowboys rookie quarterback Dak Prescott plays against Packers
Sports

Should Cowboys' Dak Prescott Be Benched for Tony Romo After Breaking Tom Brady's Completion Record?

The previous completion record was held by Tom Brady at 162 completions without an interception to start an NFL career.

Dana Scott3561 days ago

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