The Canadian NFL star B.C. talks about his season, signing with Jordan Brand, his hopes for a Drake appearance during The Weeknd's halftime show.Liam Fox
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It was one of the most unusual years ever for sports, but Canada still had tons to be proud of.Vivek Jacob
The Pittsburgh Steelers rookie talks about his explosive start, the impact he's already had on Canadian fans, and his 'Mapletron' nickname.Liam Fox
After contract negotiations between the Kansas City Chiefs and Tyreek Hill came to a standstill, the star wide receiver has been traded to Miami.Brad Callas