NFL Anthem Policy

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San Francisco 49ers Cheerleader Kneels During National Anthem

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Panthers Coach Ron Rivera Doesn't Want to Talk About Eric Reid's Protest

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Eric Skelton2868 days ago
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NFL Not Expected to Enforce New National Anthem Policy This Season

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Kenny Stills #10 of the Miami Dolphins.
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Dolphins' Kenny Stills and Albert Wilson Kneel for National Anthem Before Preseason Game

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Jose Martinez2899 days ago
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Mural Suggesting Dak Prescott Is in ‘The Sunken Place’ Gets Erected in Dallas

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Inside linebacker Brandon Marshall of the Denver Broncos stands and holds a fist in the air.
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Broncos Linebacker Brandon Marshall Says Trump Anthem Comments Are Disgusting

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