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Split image. Left: Cardi B in a colorful wig and pink dress, smiling. Right: Stefon Diggs in a Patriots jersey with number 8.
Music

Cardi B Says She Was ‘Hungry’ During Outburst at Stefon Diggs: ‘Sometimes I Forget I’m a Celebrity'

A video showing the rapper and NFL star arguing outside of a Maryland coffee shop made the rounds on Wednesday.

Alex Ocho64 days ago
USPS mail carrier says a Starbucks worker denied her a free cup of water during a heatwave.
Life

USPS Mail Carrier Says She Was Denied Free Water at Starbucks During Heatwave: 'I Am Human'

The woman said it was over 100 degrees in her mail truck.

Alex Ocho362 days ago
Timbaland
Music

Timbaland Faces Backlash For Defending His AI Artists: 'This Isn’t Disruption. It’s a Cash-In'

The super producer made it very clear that just because he's working with AI artists, it doesn't mean he's "not working with real artists anymore."

Trey Alston405 days ago
Split image of Donald Trump and penguins.
Life

Trump Tariffs on Penguin-Only Islands Spark Wave of Social Media Jokes

Big Penguin finally gets what's coming to them!

Jose Martinez469 days ago
A smartphone with the TikTok logo is held up against a blurred background of an American flag.
Pop Culture

TikTok Is Back for U.S. Users After Brief Shutdown

“In agreement with our service providers, TikTok is in the process of restoring service," read a statement from the video-sharing app.

Alex Ocho544 days ago
City skyline viewed from a cobblestone waterfront at dusk, no people visible
Life

NY Earthquake: Harlem Shake Jokes, Eric Adams Jabs, Bootleg Shirts, and More Take Over Timeline

The last earthquake of this magnitude to hit the area was in 2011.

Jade Gomez833 days ago
Chris Christie speaking in front of U.S. Supreme Court.
Life

Chris Christie Joins ABC News as Contributor and People Aren't Having It

The announcement will be made on 'Good Morning America' tomorrow.

Bianca Gracie3090 days ago
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Zaytoven beat battle
Music

How Producers Became the New Artists

From Metro Boomin to Zaytoven to London on da Track, now is the beat makers' time to shine.

Shawn Setaro3102 days ago
lil peep
Music

A Timeline of Lil Peep's Career

Lil Peep's death earlier this month was devastating to his fans. Here are the highlights of what he accomplished in his all-too-short 21 years.

Shawn Setaro3159 days ago
Chadwick Boseman as T'Challa in 'Marvel's Black Panther'
Pop Culture

Everything You Need to Know About 'Black Panther'

A breakdown of everything we know about one of the most anticipated Marvel movies ever.

Khal3195 days ago
eminem
Music

Here’s How Trump-Supporting Eminem Fans Feel About His Scathing BET Cypher

People who elected a celebrity actually think Eminem cares what they think.

Trace William Cowen3201 days ago
Google Pixel 2 announced
Life

Will Google's Pixel 2 Kill the iPhone X?

How does the Google Pixel 2 compare to Apple's iPhone X?

Khal3207 days ago
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