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Participants of the German Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game Championships
Pop Culture

Petition Looks to Correct ‘Absolute Injustice’ of ‘Yu-Gi-Oh!’ Card Game Not Being an Olympic Sport

A new Change.org petition has been launched requesting that the 'Yu-Gi-Oh!' trading card game be turned into an official sport of the Olympics.

Gavin Evans1808 days ago
Meryl Streep attends 'The Post' European Premeire at Odeon Leicester Square
Pop Culture

Rumor Sparks Petition to Get Meryl Streep to Play Leia in 'Star Wars: Episode IX'

Ever since Carrie Fisher passed away, rumors have been flying around the fate of her beloved role as Princess Leia in Star Wars.

Katherine Barner3031 days ago
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Music

Alex Trebek Savagely Calls Out This Woman for Liking Nerdcore Hip-Hop

Alex Trebek doesn't care for nerdcore hip-hop.

Eric Diep3565 days ago
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Pop Culture

Genius Invents His Own Lightsaber that Runs On Alcohol

And then a bunch of dudes attack each other with it.

Claire Landsbaum3828 days ago
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Pop Culture

Confirmed: Vin Diesel Is (Still) a Huge 'Dungeons & Dragons' Nerd

Don't fret about your secret 'Dungeons & Dragons' obsession. Vin Diesel knows exactly how you feel.

Trace William Cowen4015 days ago
Pop Culture

You Can Now Build Your Own BB-8 From 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'

An industrial designer based in Utah spent less than $200 on his functioning replica of the BB-8.

Trace William Cowen4100 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Luigi's Heartfelt Love Song to Princess Peach

Forget Daisy, Luigi pines for Peach.

Michael Rougeau5076 days ago
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Style

Nerd Out with Holiday-Themed Code Cards Written in Programming Languages

Spread cheer AND nerd out, all in one simple card!

Complex5353 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Google Unveils Tablet-Ready Android 3.0

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5671 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Facebook Valued at $50 Billion, Zuckerberg Doubles Wealth

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5674 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! iPad 2 Rumors Are Running Wild

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5679 days ago
Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! IDEO Wants You To Feel Your Music Again

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5695 days ago
Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Google Developing Social Network With Horrible Name

Stay up on all the latest gadget and tech news.

Complex5705 days ago
Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Just in Time for the Holidays: A Hard Drive Full of "Playboy"

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5709 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Apple Releases iOS 4.2, Makes iPad More Awesome

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5716 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Google Makes Its Instant Search More Instant

Plus more of the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5728 days ago
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Pop Culture

Nerd Alert! Skype Finally Breaks Bread With Mac OS X

Stay up on all the latest tech and gadget news.

Complex5733 days ago

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