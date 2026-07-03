NBA Rookies

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Last year, we did a full breakdown of which top NBA guys match the best rappers in the game. This year with a stellar rookie class invading the NBA, and a slew of young rappers taking over the game, we're back with more comparisons for everyone to debate.
Zach Frydenlund

Latest Stories

Allen Iverson's 50th Birthday Dinner Celebration.
Sports

Allen Iverson Drops Some Key Advice for 18-Year-Old Rookie Cooper Flagg

Iverson entered the NBA in 1996 as the No. 1 overall pick with massive expectations, so his words of advice for Cooper Flagg carry some serious weight.

Tim Ryan265 days ago
Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers dribbles a ball.
Sports

Joel Embiid's Injury Rehab Reportedly Overseen By Intern During His Rookie Season With 76ers

Embiid described trouble with getting his frustrations heard during his early years with the team.

Joe Price365 days ago
A basketball player in a Spurs uniform mid-game, on the court with focused expression, other players in the background
Sports

Victor Wembanyama Unanimously Voted NBA Rookie of the Year Following Historic Season

The 2023 No. 1 overall pick was the first rookie in nearly a decade to unanimously win the award.

Jose Martinez802 days ago
Split image, left: artist with beard and black jacket, right: basketball player in white and black uniform
Sports

Wemby Reportedly Declined Drake's Offer to Come Onstage Since His Teammates Couldn't Join

The Spurs rookie evidently turned down the invitation for a selfless reason.

Joshua Espinoza820 days ago
Kevin Huerter and Dwyane Wade
Sports

Dwyane Wade Does Postgame Jersey Swap With Rookie Who Admired Him as a Kid

D-Wade pulled off a cool postgame jersey swap with Atlanta Hawks rookie Kevin Huerter, who looked up to him growing up.

Gavin Evans2691 days ago
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Donovan Mitchell, Ben Simmons
Sports

Ben Simmons on ROTY Race vs. Donovan Mitchell: 'It Wasn't a F*cking Race'

Ben Simmons laid a triple-double down on the Jazz Thursday night. It's too bad he acts like a tool sometimes.

countcenci2758 days ago
Trae Young, Colin Sexton
Sports

J.R. Smith Shades Collin Sexton by Nominating Trae Young for ROY

J.R. Smith shades his own teammate by saying Hawks point guard Trae Young is Rookie of the Year. Just another fissure in the Cavs' locker room.

countcenci2811 days ago
Sports

2015 NBA Rookies Talk NBA2k Rating, DM Slides and Stunt Purchases

We spoke to the NBA rookie class of 2015 on DM's, stunt purchases and all important NBA 2k rating

Olga Encarnacion3995 days ago
Sports

Meet Kristaps Porzingis, The 7-Footer Who Could Be a Top 5 Pick in the NBA Draft

Complex News sits down with the Latvian native who might be the future of your favorite team.

Complex4060 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Jusuf Nurkic's Dad Could Beat Up Your Dad

Denver Nuggets rookie Jusuf Nurkic's dad is a seven-foot tall, 400 lb. cop who once beat up 14 people.

Gavin Evans4201 days ago
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There's an NBA Training Camp That Helps Players Dress Better

There's an NBA training camp that teaches players how to dress, act and spend with Class

Ezra Winter4324 days ago
Sports

Interview: Boston Celtics Rookie James Young Pleads for a Follow Back From Rihanna

We caught up with Boston Celtics rookie to talk about his next step to the NBA, why he picked his number 13, and asking Rihanna out for dinner.

Luis Paez-Pumar4354 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sports

Stashed Presents: NBA Rookies Doing Karaoke (Video)

A link to the website thestashed.com and their video of NBA rookies doing karaoke.

Gavin Evans4362 days ago
Sports

The 2014 NBA Rookies Talk Lil B, Tinder, Swaggy P, and Rihanna Following Joel Embiid on Twitter

We chopped it up with this year's batch of NBA Rookies on all kinds of subjects: Lil B, Tinder, Swaggy P, and Rihanna following Joel Embiid on Twitter.

Luis Paez-Pumar4362 days ago

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