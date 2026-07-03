Naomi Campbell is featured in the new campaign, which represents the Mother component of the three-part Prologue narrative from designer Shayne Oliver.Trace William Cowen
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From Kanye vs Taylor to 50 Cent vs Floyd, these are the 40 best, most explosive celebrity feuds & beefs that Hollywood has to offer.Complex
Kim Jones, who’s exiting Louis Vuitton after 7 years as men’s artistic director, brought streetwear to the fashion house and made it one of the most important luxury labels today.tahirahh
The SUPER6 capsule, which is available now, pays tribute to the six original supermodels.Jack Stanley