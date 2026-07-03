Myha'la Herrold

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Saint Jhn in a new campaign image
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COS Spring Summer 2023 Campaign Stars SAINt JHN, Kieran Culkin, and More

The campaign arrives at a pivotal moment for all involved. While JHN is fresh off the release of a new song, Culkin is on the vege of the end of 'Succession.'

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Pete Davidson is seen in a new movie trailer
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Watch the New 'Bodies Bodies Bodies' Trailer f/ Pete Davidson, Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, and More

Heard throughout the latest look at director Halina Reijn’s acclaimed A24 horror entry is a new original song from Charli XCX titled “Hot Girl.”

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The cast of a new A24 film is pictured in a still
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A24 Shares Trailer for ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ Starring Amandla Stenberg, Maria Bakalova, Pete Davidson, and More

 The acclaimed A24 slasher is directed by Halina Reijn from a screenplay by Sarah DeLappe and based on a story by Kristen Roupenian. See it this August.

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