Mychelle Johnson

Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Latest Stories

Miles Bridges.
Sports

Miles Bridges' Ex Hit With Assault Charges for Allegedly Attacking NBA Star

Mychelle Johnson, the mother of four of Bridges' children, is facing assault and battery charges.

Abel Shifferaw8 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App