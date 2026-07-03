Latest Stories
‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Icon Bonnie Tyler Is in a Medically Induced Coma
Inside the medical scare that disrupted Bonnie Tyler’s 2026 tour plans and left the ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ legend recovering after emergency surgery.
Why the Pussycat Dolls Scrapped Most of Their U.S. Comeback Tour
Inside the heartbreaking decision that left only one U.S. show, and why Europe is still seeing strong demand for Nicole Scherzinger and crew.
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Kept an 'Age of Consent Rulebook'
As 98 Degrees topped charts, the members were mid-20s navigating teen fandom, shifting consent laws, and industry execs intent on protecting their product.
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Was Pushed to Become the 'White Jodeci'
Inside the Motown plan that sent 98 Degrees to Harlem churches, Jodeci’s studio—and pushed Nick Lachey into a boy band identity crisis.
The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'
Vicki Peterson remembers the night Prince crashed a Bangles gig, the secret 'Manic Monday' demo he sent, and how it rewired their 1980s pop-rock destiny.
Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Make Their Relationship Public at the Grammys
The pop singer-songwriter attended the Grammys with Nat Wolff, marking their first public appearance as a couple.
Paris Jackson Suffers Major Setback in Legal Case for Michael Jackson's Estate
In previous testimony, Michael Jackson's executors claimed the pop star's only daughter has already received $65 million.
No, Zayn Malik Did Not Rejoin One Direction
Despite earlier reports that Zayn Malik ‘quietly’ rejoined One Direction, recent filings indicate no official reunion is underway.
Dean Lewis Breaks His Silence on Misconduct Allegations: 'I'm Mortified'
'I’ve done and said incredibly stupid, insensitive, and embarrassing things that I’m mortified by when looking back,' he said.
Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition With Debut Album
'Signal Fades' is the debut pop album from the rising star.