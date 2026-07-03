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Latest Stories

'Total Eclipse of the Heart' Singer Bonnie Tyler in a Medically Induced Coma Following 'Medical Emergency'
Pop Culture

‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ Icon Bonnie Tyler Is in a Medically Induced Coma

Inside the medical scare that disrupted Bonnie Tyler’s 2026 tour plans and left the ‘Total Eclipse of the Heart’ legend recovering after emergency surgery.

Bernadette Giacomazzo71 days ago
Pussycat Dolls Cancel Reunion Tour Following Low Ticket Sales
Music

Why the Pussycat Dolls Scrapped Most of Their U.S. Comeback Tour

Inside the heartbreaking decision that left only one U.S. show, and why Europe is still seeing strong demand for Nicole Scherzinger and crew.

Bernadette Giacomazzo74 days ago
Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Had an 'Age of Consent Guidebook'
Pop Culture

Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Kept an 'Age of Consent Rulebook'

As 98 Degrees topped charts, the members were mid-20s navigating teen fandom, shifting consent laws, and industry execs intent on protecting their product.

Bernadette Giacomazzo100 days ago
Nick Lachey Says He Faced a 'White Identity Crisis' During His Boy Band Days
Pop Culture

Nick Lachey Says 98 Degrees Was Pushed to Become the 'White Jodeci'

Inside the Motown plan that sent 98 Degrees to Harlem churches, Jodeci’s studio—and pushed Nick Lachey into a boy band identity crisis.

Bernadette Giacomazzo101 days ago
The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'
Music

The Bangles Guitarist on Prince Giving Them 'Manic Monday': 'Take My Guitar, Please!'

Vicki Peterson remembers the night Prince crashed a Bangles gig, the secret 'Manic Monday' demo he sent, and how it rewired their 1980s pop-rock destiny.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
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Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Have Confirmed Their Romance
Pop Culture

Billie Eilish and Nat Wolff Make Their Relationship Public at the Grammys

The pop singer-songwriter attended the Grammys with Nat Wolff, marking their first public appearance as a couple.

Bernadette Giacomazzo166 days ago
Paris Jackson Suffers Major Setback in Legal Case for Michael Jackson's Estate
Pop Culture

Paris Jackson Suffers Major Setback in Legal Case for Michael Jackson's Estate

In previous testimony, Michael Jackson's executors claimed the pop star's only daughter has already received $65 million.

Bernadette Giacomazzo246 days ago
Zayn Malik Did Not Rejoin One Direction, Contrary to Reports
Music

No, Zayn Malik Did Not Rejoin One Direction

Despite earlier reports that Zayn Malik ‘quietly’ rejoined One Direction, recent filings indicate no official reunion is underway.

Bernadette Giacomazzo247 days ago
Dean Lewis Addresses Misconduct Allegations, Says He's 'Embarrassed' By His Behavior
Music

Dean Lewis Breaks His Silence on Misconduct Allegations: 'I'm Mortified'

'I’ve done and said incredibly stupid, insensitive, and embarrassing things that I’m mortified by when looking back,' he said.

Bernadette Giacomazzo261 days ago
Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition with Debut Album
Pop Culture

Pop Scion Rob Eberle Continues the Family Tradition With Debut Album

'Signal Fades' is the debut pop album from the rising star.

Bernadette Giacomazzo279 days ago
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