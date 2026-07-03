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Boy George Reworks 80s Classic 'Karma Chameleon' Using 'Ethical AI'
Music

Boy George Uses 'Ethical AI' to Reclaim 1980s Hit 'Karma Chameleon'

Inside the emotional, AI-assisted remake that lets Boy George revisit his biggest hit — and launch a new way for artists to own new masters.

Bernadette Giacomazzo27 days ago

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