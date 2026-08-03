Murder Case

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D4vd with an afro hairstyle and sunglasses wearing a black outfit at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards.
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D4vd’s Dad Sold 3-Bedroom Home, Took Out $138,000 Loan as Son Gets Set to Stand Trial for Murder

The financial moves came before D4vd was assigned a public defender in his murder case.

Mark Elibert2 hours ago

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