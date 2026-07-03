Multiplayer Beta

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Pop Culture

"Titanfall" Beta Sign-up Open, Begins Friday (Video)

PC and Xbox One users can sign-up now

LastOneAwakeNYC4539 days ago
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Pop Culture

Making Friends in "DayZ" Can be Rough (Video)

No room for high-fives in survival horror

LastOneAwakeNYC4589 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Hawken" Closed Beta Opens Tonight, Mech Fetishists Rejoice

Give us the giant war robot we were promised as younglings.

Hanuman Welch5012 days ago
Pop Culture

"Primal Carnage" Open Beta is Now Even More Open

Shoot some dinos, chomp some humans. Day in the life.

Michael Rougeau5024 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dino-Human Shooter "Primal Carnage" is Now in Open Beta

And by "open," they mean open to those who pre-order.

Michael Rougeau5031 days ago
Pop Culture

"End of Nations" Closed Beta #2 Starts August 3

Sign up for the beta now to get into the MMO RTS.

Michael Rougeau5104 days ago
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Pop Culture

"Battlefield 4" Confirmed by New "Medal of Honor: Warfighter" Trailer

It's official: Pre-ordering "Medal of Honor: Warfighter - Limited Edition" will net you a code for the "Battlefield 4" beta

Complex5114 days ago
Pop Culture

Check Out This Leaked "Halo 4" Multiplayer Beta Footage

When will the public get their hands on it?

Michael Rougeau5165 days ago
Pop Culture

Sign Up for the "World of Mercenaries" Beta for MMOFPS Mayhem

The team-based shooter enters beta today. Get in on it.

Michael Rougeau5169 days ago
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Pop Culture

Getting Into the "Mercenary Ops" Multiplayer Beta is as Easy as Clicking

Just like the game on Facebook to get a chance to play the upcoming PC shooter.

Michael Rougeau5178 days ago
Pop Culture

Somebody Set Up A Pretty Convincing "Halo 4" Beta Site (It's Fake)

343 Industries confirms there is no "Halo 4" Beta (yet).

Michael Rougeau5292 days ago

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