Aside from brief appearances by Doechii and GloRilla, there were very few emerging rap stars. Is this an issue with MTV or with hip-hop itself?Will Schube
Featured
Here's a rundown of the winners at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards where Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X lead the pack with seven nominations each.Jose Martinez
Kendrick Lamar, Jack Harlow, and Lil Nas X have the most nominations this year, with all three receiving seven nominations. Check out the other nominees here.Abel Shifferaw
Alicia Keys appeared on 'Morning Hustle' and discussed the viral moment at the 2009 MTV VMAs when Lil Mama crashed her performance with Jay-Z.tara mahadevan