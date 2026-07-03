Mr. Oizo

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Another varied mixture of dynamic remix pressure, featuring tunes from cats we barely know to names you should have at the front of your record bins, every time out. Varied styles, but they are all of the freshest quality because, well, that's just how DAD does. Enjoy.
khrisd
TJR is one of those artists that's pretty in tune with the way DAD likes to approach dance music. We all have an inherent love for the scene, but we d
khrisd
Recently, Dr. Ozi his the world with a freebie, "Snacks," to help prime us for their The Devil In Your Eyes EP, which hit the shops this week. This du
khrisd

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