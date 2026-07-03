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Jaden Smith Asks "What's Your Direction?" in This Existential Freestyle Over a Mr. Carmack Beat
Jaden stopped by the Soulection Beats 1 show to dive deeper into existentialism with this freestyle.
Mr. Carmack and Kehlani Link to Create a 'Song From Scratch'
Kehlani and Mr. Carmack went "All In" on this beautiful Songs From Scratch collaboration.
Mr. Carmack Remixed O.T. Genasis' "CoCo"
After San Holo dropped his "CoCo" remix, we were half expecting the remix front on that tune to be silent, but it looks like Mr. Carmack had something up his sleeve. Linking up with Teeko and J.P.S, Carmack's version takes the trap out of the trap, throwing a calmer, cooler instrumental for a pitched-up Genasis to spit on. Once this thing gets going, with the smooth keys over top, it's pretty much a wrap. He was even nice enough to give this one away. Turn all the way up.
Mr. Carmack Opens Up About His Musical Background for The Operatives' SOUNDCHECK Series
Back in April, Mr. Carmack hit the Australian/New Zealand circuit for a sick seven-date tour. As you can see below, he's set to hit that part of the g
Sango Samples Kaytranada & Mr. Carmack On New Track, "I Won"
This one will have you swaying like a drunkard at the turntest hour.
Download the Friends of Friends x Vans "What’s Good Los Angeles" EP
In a partnership between the Friends of Friends label and Vans OTW comes the What's Good Los Angeles EP. Clocking in at just five tracks, it punches f
Mr. Carmack Releases New 13-Track EP, "Drugs"
Mr. Carmack is back with a new EP that has 13 tracks because I guess rules are made to be broken and such. If you've been following the dude for the l
Mr. Carmack ft. B-Bravo & Parvizi - "Something About You Baby"
We already knew Mr. Carmack was all about the funk. He's definitely from another planet and delivers the funk like very few ever before him have. But
Listen to These Fresh Uploads From Mr. Carmack
Mr. Carmack is the illest when he comes through on SoundCloud, as he often lets loose a pack of work all in one clip, and his latest login is another small grip of ridiculous tunes. "chill n with girlfriend" is a crazy remix of 112's "Dance With Me," "Then They Talk" is a re-up of Carmack's "Shroomeries" instrumental that Jalen spit on last year, "throw your chains off" is a laid back jam, and "thunder break" is just crazy.
Mr. Carmack - "Preeeeeeemo"
Carmack might be the kind of these chilled turnups. I was actually expecting this to be a weird cut-up homage to DJ Premier, but Carmack drenched this one in sultry synths and unforgettable melodies. Dude has a knack for combining what I love about headnodding hip-hop and the chilled side of the electronic music turndown spectrum. How long will it be before Carmack's getting a major label check? Does he even care. We doubt it, and respect him more for it.
Mr. Carmack Recently Uploaded Four New Tracks
Not too long ago, Mr. Carmack posted four new tracks. Two of them seem to be recent collaborations, one with Sango and the other with France's Evil Ne
Soulection to Embark on First European Tour
Is it tomorrow yet? Not quite, but it will be soon in Europe. Southern California's upstart beat and future music sound collective, label, radio show,
Mr. Carmack & Ta-Ku - "Miss You Most (At Night)"
With Mr. Carmack's tour of Australia and New Zealand finishing this weekend, it makes sense that he'd link up with Ta-Ku while he was Down Under, but
Mr. Carmack's Spin on Future RnB Will Be The Funniest Thing You Hear All Day
Any loyal SoundCloud follower of beatsmith Mr. Carmack should be aware of his antics by now. He'll upload obscure tracks at whatever hour he damn well pleases - not to mention, he's a fan of removing all his old tracks without warning to make way for new content. While he's not done anything that extreme recently, his upload from yesterday had me in absolute stitches. My sides still kinda hurt.
Mr. Carmack is Going on a Tour of Australia and New Zealand
We hope you androids down under are ready for this, as Mr. Carmack is heading your way in April and May. Carmack's been killing it on the beats, and has been making the rounds around the U.S. with gigs, so it'll be interesting to see what he'll be doing down there. Plus, he's bringing some dope friends along. DAD favorite GANZ will be joining Carmack, as well a pair of producers who have that region on fire: Akouo, who represents Tasmania, and Melbourne's Phoebe Kiddo.
Download Jacuzzi's "Seppuku Pt. 1" EP
Jacuzzi should be a part of your life already. If not for his Mizu EP, then for that fire Tinashe remix of his. Dude's repping the Hawaiian bass music
Major Lazer ft. Pharrell - "Aerosol Can (Mr. Carmack Refix)"
Well, this just came out of nowhere. Mr. Carmack, the man who just does whatever he pleases to the point where half the entertainment is watching him