Mr Brainwash

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Brainwash x Project Blitz 9
Sneakers

Exclusive: Mr. Brainwash Created Custom Off-White and Supreme Sneakers for DJ AM's Memory

It's been nine years since DJ AM passed away, and Project Blitz has teamed up with street artist Mr. Brainwash to auction off sneakers for his memory.

Matt Welty2881 days ago
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Street Artist Mr. Brainwash Creates One-of-a-Kind Denim Pieces for New Exhibit

Street artist Mr. Brainwash creates art exhibit centered around denim.

Cameron Wolf3986 days ago
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You Can Cop This Mr. Brainwash Portrait of Jay Z and Other Art Now From the Global Citizen Festival eBay Auction

Original art and celebrity-signed memorabilia is being sold to help end extreme poverty.

andrewlasane4308 days ago
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People Are Not Impressed With Mr. Brainwash's 9/11 Tribute Mural Near the World Trade Center Site

Mr. Brainwash approached Century 21 to create a 9/11 tribute mural on their building, but not everyone is happy with the results.

andrewlasane4328 days ago
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Is Carmelo Anthony Buying Art from Mr. Brainwash?

Is Mr. Brainwash the new Basquiat?

andrewlasane4707 days ago
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Drake Shares A Portrait of Himself by Street Artist Mr. Brainwash

Rappers seem to love this infamous street artist.

Cedar Pasori4750 days ago
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Federal Judge Calls Mr. Brainwash's Street Art "Not Transformative," Disagrees With Fair Use Argument

The artist comes under fire once again for copyright laws.

Cedar Pasori4825 days ago
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Mr. Brainwash Rumored To Be The Artist Behind Beatles Mural

Attempting to find the artist behind the mysterious street mural.

Cedar Pasori5150 days ago
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Mr. Brainwash Celebrates Queen's Jubilee With Limited Edition Print

"Jubilation" releases today in an edition of 150.

Nick Schonberger5156 days ago
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Mr. Brainwash "Follow Your Passions"

"Exit Through The Gift Shop" star shows no sign of stopping.

Nick Schonberger5255 days ago
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Mr. Brainwash At Art Basel 2011

The strangely famous Brainwash takes South Beach.

Nick Schonberger5339 days ago

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