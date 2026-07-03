From TikTok comedians to Twitch streamers and YouTube legends, these are the content creators making the internet laugh hardest right now —ranked by viral power, consistency, and overall body of work.Marc Griffin
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The actress tells us what taking on the lead role in The CW's Batwoman means for her and others.Alex Narvaez
After appearing alongside Meek Mill in Streets, actress Nafessa Williams stars in the CW's Black Lightining as the super-powered daughter of the lead character, Thunder. The Philly native discusses playing a lesbian character, tips from Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan and working with director Benny Boom.Dria Roland
'Black Widow' star Scarlett Johansson is suing Disney over money she feels she lost due to the Marvel film dropping on Disney+. Here's a breakdown of her case.William Goodman