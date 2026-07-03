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kelly and seth
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen Tells Kelly Clarkson About Writing Steve Carell's ‘40-Year-Old Virgin’ Line Referencing Her

Rogen hopped on a call with the singer/host for an episode of the 'Kelly Clarkson Show,' where the two discussed the popular line from 'The 40-Year-Old Virgin.'

Brenton Blanchet1892 days ago
will smith
Pop Culture

Tommy Davidson Claims He and Will Smith Almost Fought on Set Over Jada Pinkett Smith

It all happened on the set of the 1998 movie 'Woo.'

Philip Lewis2362 days ago
Michael Moore walks the red carpet
Pop Culture

Michael Moore Finishes Anti-War Oscar Speech 15 Years Later

Fifteen years later, while receiving a lifetime achievement award, Moore finally got the chance to finish the speech.

Xavier Hamilton2805 days ago
michael jackson james bond
Pop Culture

Michael Jackson Expressed Interest in Wanting to Play James Bond

The King of Pop had to be talked out of asking for the role.

Alex Galbraith2845 days ago
Johnny Depp.
Pop Culture

'Blow' Subject Recalls Hearing Johnny Depp Would Play Him: 'This Isn't Going to Work'

Johnny Depp's role as George Jung in Ted Demme's 2001 'Blow' was eventually approved by Jung himself, but only after Depp proved to Jung that he was committed to the role.

juliarp2901 days ago
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Matthew Lewis
Pop Culture

Neville Longbottom Married the Woman He Met at Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Matthew Lewis aka Neville Longbottom married his longtime girlfriend in Italy.

Victoria L. Johnson2971 days ago
Tom Cruise
Pop Culture

Tom Cruise Comments on the Rumor He Almost Played Iron Man

"I love Robert Downey Jr. I can’t imagine anyone else in that role."

Sajae Elder3003 days ago
ava duvernay
Pop Culture

Ava DuVernay Applauds ‘Star Wars’ for Hiring Black Woman as Second Unit Director

Victoria Mahoney is the first African-American woman to serve in a directing role in the franchise's history.

Sajae Elder3012 days ago
This is a picture of the Star Wars logo.
Pop Culture

Yoda Will Reportedly Return in Star Wars: Episode IX

New York Daily News is reporting that ‘Star Wars’ producers plan to bring Yoda back for Episode IX.

Jose Martinez3015 days ago
Sandlot's 25th Anniversary Screening Stories
Pop Culture

Iconic 'The Sandlot' Line 'You're Killing Me, Smalls' Line Was Completely Improvised

You've probably seen 'The Sandlot' a thousand times, but the cast just shared some pretty great moments from the shoot at a 25th anniversary screening.

Marco Margaritoff3024 days ago
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Steven Spielberg
Pop Culture

Steven Spielberg Believes Netflix Movies Shouldn’t Win Oscars

While promoting his upcoming film ‘Ready Player One,’ Steven Spielberg discussed how movies on streaming services have impacted the industry, and how television “poses a clear and present danger to filmgoers."

Jose Martinez3036 days ago
black panther theater posters getty
Pop Culture

'Black Panther' Nears $1 Billion Club With Over $700 Million Global Box Office Sales

'Black Panther' is already the tenth highest grossing Marvel film of all-time after its second weekend.

Eric Skelton3064 days ago
Director Ryan Coogler
Pop Culture

Check Out This Chase Scene From 'Black Panther' With Ryan Coogler's Commentary

'Black Panther' is now out in theaters.

Eric Skelton3074 days ago
rudolph puppets
Pop Culture

Original 1964 'Rudolph' Puppets Are Going for an Insane Amount of Money on eBay

You'll go down in history if you snag this bit of TV memorabilia.

NoraGrayceOrosz3129 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

'Last Tango in Paris' Director Admits Infamous Rape Scene Was Non-Consensual: 'We Didn't Tell Her'

'Last Tango in Paris' director Bernardo Bertolucci admits that the film's infamous rape scene between Marlon Brando and Maria Schneider was non-consensual.

Daniel Barna3513 days ago
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