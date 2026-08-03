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Latest Stories
Life
Three Novice Hikers Rescued From Mount Shasta After Trusting AI to Plan Trip
The Roseville men summited five hours past the recommended turnaround time, spent the night stranded in Mud Creek Canyon, and admitted they "relied too much on AI."
Trey Alston8 hours ago