Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.khrisd
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Back in the sack for another edition of the Best Mixes from the week that was. We left you hanging last weekend, but with Labor Day giving us one extra day to get down, we had to make sure you had your fill from this past week. Everything from huge festival sets and club night promos to radio mixes and other assorted freakfests. More music than you can shake a tailfeather at... or something.khrisd
Looking at this week's sack of sick remixes, you can't help but be enamored by the wealth of quality producers out there. Ranging from the Melbourne sound tokhrisd
With the weather getting nicer and nicer, we know you'll be outdoors more and more. And while hitting shuffle and going through random tracks is fly, expertly-mixed sets can be where it's at, be it roadtrips, chilltime in secluded spots, or full-on party mode. DAD's got you covered, fam.khrisd