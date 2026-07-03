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Bow Down: This Indian Businessman Just Flexed On the World With a Gold Shirt That Costs $200K and Weighs 10 Pounds
An Indian businessman dropped over $200K on a gold shirt as a birthday present to himself.
Frazier Tharpe4362 days ago