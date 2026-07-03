Moska

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moska brothers rmx
Music

Oskar - "Brothers (Moska Remix)"

Colombian big room house don Moska recently dropped this remix for free to celebrate 20K Facebook likes. I bet none of them were paid for either. Imagine you actually paid for likes and then celebrated it? That would be a pathetic secret you'd be harboring. In any case, I'm not familiar with the original but I can say that I like this because it combines that insane Dutch style with some real melody. It's pretty perfect for a daytime or afternoon turn up. There's still some summer left.

walmerc4356 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer ft. Moska & RDX - "Lose Yourself"

Back when we first heard Hardwell drop this tune (mis-titled as "Lose Themselves,") we know that this Major Lazer / Moska banger was going to be the one. With Apocalypse Soon out now, this turned out to be one of the rowdiest tunes of the EP, and today we got the official video for this one. There's not much to it in terms of story; just the Major Lazer guys and RDX out somewhere, all dressed up, with a number of bombastic females winding it up.

khrisd4524 days ago
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Music

Major Lazer & Moska ft. RDX - "Lose Themselves"

Huge. Recently, we heard that Major Lazer was going to be working on their next album, which could be finished by the end of the year. Recently, Hardw

khrisd4618 days ago
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Music

Moska - "Sick Kick"

Earlier this year, Moska impacted the scene with "Insane," a super-charged megaton bomb that exploded on raves worldwide. Picking up exactly where he

khrisd4768 days ago

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