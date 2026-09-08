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Latest Stories
Sports
Hyrox Co-Founder Apologizes for Letting Beijing Race Continue After Competitor Soiled Herself
Moritz Fürste issued an apology over how the organisation handled the Women's Pro division incident involving Australian athlete Joanna Wietrzyk.
Joe Price8 hours ago