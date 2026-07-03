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Music

Premiere: Kastle Brings His Signature Grooves to Karma Fields' Kerli-Assisted "Build The Cities"

Kastle adds a huge dose of emotion to his new rework of "Build The Cities" By Karma Fields.

Khal4090 days ago
pegboard nerds the uncaged remixes
Music

Pegboard Nerds - "BADBOI (Dani Deahl Remix)"

I'm not sure what the popular opinion is regarding who's owning that 100BPM/twerk sound, but Chitown's Dani Deahl is definitely making a case for what

khrisd4258 days ago
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Music

EDM is Still Obsessed With Cats

In August of 2013, we took a look at EDM's obsession with cats. Part of that was a string of songs and overall feline fun that pervades much of EDM. T

khrisd4427 days ago
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Music

Monstercat Launches Tastemaker Team

In one of the most interesting announcements I've seen in a good minute, Monstercat has recently stepped out with a new contest of sorts called their

brenttactic4434 days ago
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Music

Aero Chord - "Surface"

Monstercat is kind of on fire right now if you haven't noticed. Whether all their catalog is "your" type of EDM or whatever, they are steadily winning

brenttactic4468 days ago
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Music

Haywyre - "Sculpted"

This is easily one of the most interesting records I've heard from Vancouver's Monstercat camp so far. Haywyre's "Sculpted" is featured on his upcomi

brenttactic4496 days ago
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Music

Monstercat Is Giving Away Their "Expedition" Compilation For Free For Two Hours

Monstercat are in an interesting space right now. Their 16th compilation, Expedition, is going to be released in an intriguing way. It will drop tomor

khrisd4526 days ago
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Music

Lets Be Friends - "FTW"

Are you ready for this? Cause you probably are not. As far as electro house goes, this song bangs hard AF. The Monstercat release from banger-makers L

lolod4544 days ago

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