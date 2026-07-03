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Premiere: Kastle Brings His Signature Grooves to Karma Fields' Kerli-Assisted "Build The Cities"
Kastle adds a huge dose of emotion to his new rework of "Build The Cities" By Karma Fields.
Pegboard Nerds - "BADBOI (Dani Deahl Remix)"
I'm not sure what the popular opinion is regarding who's owning that 100BPM/twerk sound, but Chitown's Dani Deahl is definitely making a case for what
EDM is Still Obsessed With Cats
In August of 2013, we took a look at EDM's obsession with cats. Part of that was a string of songs and overall feline fun that pervades much of EDM. T
Monstercat Launches Tastemaker Team
In one of the most interesting announcements I've seen in a good minute, Monstercat has recently stepped out with a new contest of sorts called their
Aero Chord - "Surface"
Monstercat is kind of on fire right now if you haven't noticed. Whether all their catalog is "your" type of EDM or whatever, they are steadily winning
Haywyre - "Sculpted"
This is easily one of the most interesting records I've heard from Vancouver's Monstercat camp so far. Haywyre's "Sculpted" is featured on his upcomi
Monstercat Is Giving Away Their "Expedition" Compilation For Free For Two Hours
Monstercat are in an interesting space right now. Their 16th compilation, Expedition, is going to be released in an intriguing way. It will drop tomor
Lets Be Friends - "FTW"
Are you ready for this? Cause you probably are not. As far as electro house goes, this song bangs hard AF. The Monstercat release from banger-makers L