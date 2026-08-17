Do the Nike Mind 001 and 002 really alter your mind? Find out here.Ben Felderstein
Featured
From Dennis Rodman wearing the Nike Air Darwin in 1994 to Travis Scott creating his own Air Jordans in 2019, here's a history of the backwards Swoosh.Matt Welty
From the original Nike Swoosh debut in 1971 to the modern-day READYMADE x Nike Blazer logo, here’s the evolution and history of the Nike Swoosh design.Tim Newcomb
Kevin Gates took to social media on Thursday to show off his impressive vertical. Instead, the rapper's mid-air stage jump turned into a meme.Brad Callas