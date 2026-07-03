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Latest Stories
Music
Jermaine Dupri on the 'Reasonable Doubt' Lyric That Inspired His Jay-Z Collaboration
The producer and rapper popped on 'Reasonable Doubt' during a drive to get "in Jay-Z mode" before they collaborated on "Money Ain't a Thang."
Jaelani Turner-Williams3 days ago