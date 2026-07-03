On-set photos from 'Renfield' show the Oscar-winning actor dressed up as the iconic monster. The film is expected to hit theaters April 2023.Joshua Espinoza
Featured
With Marvel Studios announcing Mahershala Ali as their Blade, it's high time we figure out which Black director would absolutely BODY this reboot.Khal
Pop Culture
Permanent Midnight: Mad About the New Universal Monsters? Find Hope in "A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night" and "Late Phases"
The classic vampire and werewolf horror tropes get reinvented in two new indie gems.MattBarone
Grab your stakes and your holy water.Brittany Vincent