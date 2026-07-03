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honeycomb-brazy-arrest
Music

Alabama Rapper HoneyKomb Brazy Arrested for Gun and Drug Charges, Probation Violation (UPDATE)

The Mobile, Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy has been arrested in his home state for violating his probation as well as for drug and gun charges.

tara mahadevan1900 days ago
Adam Silver
Sports

Adam Silver Now Able to Take Communication Devices Away as Part of Anti-Tampering Push

NBA commissioner Adam Silver wants to make it clear how serious he is about stopping tampering in the league.

Joe Price2492 days ago
Samsung
Life

Samsung Will Reportedly Drop a Smart Flip Phone Sometime Next Year

The device, reportedly called Galaxy Fold 2, will feature a 6.7-inch screen with a Razr-like clamshell.

Joshua Espinoza2578 days ago
Katy Perry
Music

Katy Perry Previews Appearance in 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' Mobile Game

Square Enix's 'Final Fantasy Brave Exvius' mobile game has been going strong since 2016, and later this week Katy Perry will be joining the game.

Joe Price2776 days ago
Netflix mobile subscription
Pop Culture

Netflix Could Start Offering Cheaper Mobile-Only Subscriptions

The streaming giant is testing out the idea of offering cheaper plans for small screens only.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2802 days ago
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phone
Pop Culture

Enjoy the 'Not a Cell Phone in Sight' Meme on Your Cell Phone

Just people living in the moment.

Joe Price2807 days ago
Google search engine overlayed with the European Union flag.
Life

Google Fined $5 Billion by the European Commission for Android Antitrust Abuse

The European Commission found that Google's practice of requiring manufacturers to pre-install the tech company's own apps onto smartphones is illegal.

juliarp2922 days ago
This is a picture of Netflix.
Pop Culture

Netflix Introduces Vertical Video Previews on Mobile Devices

The update will look a lot like Snapchat or Instagram stories.

Sajae Elder3011 days ago
ESPN
Sports

Here's ESPN's Strategy for Combating Lower Viewership

Variety illustrated ESPN's plan to increase its revenue.

Aaron C. Mansfield3034 days ago
game of thrones
Pop Culture

This Upcoming 'Game of Thrones' Mobile Game Is Going to Take Up All of Your Free Time

A free-to-play 'Game of Thrones' mobile game is being developed.

Mike DeStefano3076 days ago
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Usain Bolt.
Sports

Gatorade to Pay $300,000 for Releasing Usain Bolt Game That Told Kids Not to Drink Water

Gatorade settled over a Usain Bolt mobile game that told players to avoid water in favor of Gatorade.

Gavin Evans3220 days ago
Not Available Lead
Style

Will Smartphones Kill the Tradition of Black Friday?

A new report by Google reveals that more and more consumers are turning to their mobile devices for holiday shopping.

Joshua Espinoza3923 days ago
Pop Culture

There’s a Reason You Love Snapchat—Let Us Explain

Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel explains why his app has you hooked

Alex Hudgens4048 days ago
Not Available Lead
Sneakers

The "Tinder" for Sneakerheads Will Hook You Up With Your Dream Pair

Find out how Slang is looking to fill the space of the "Tinder for sneakers."

Riley Jones4090 days ago
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