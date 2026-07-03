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Elliphant ft. Skrillex - "Only Getting Younger (Milo & Otis Remix) [Evol Intent VIP Edit]"
Moving to LA has been great, running into Evol Intent's Gigantor is always a pleasure, and it seems like I can't go a week without giving the man a gi
Kill The Noise Announces "Majestik As Fak" North American Tour
Adding another highlight to an already crazy 2014, LA's Kill The Noise is set to embark on the massive 45(!) date "Majestik As Fak" tour later this ye
Skrillex is Releasing a "Recess" Remix EP on July 7
No, this isn't a batch of remixes from Skrillex's Recess album, but a pack of remixes of the Kill The Noise & Fatman Scoop-featured title track. Flux
Steve Aoki ft. Waka Flocka - "Rage The Night Away (Milo & Otis Remix)"
This week, Steve Aoki dropped the official video for his Machine Gun Kelly-featured "Free The Madness." Given how these get rowdy in a live setting, i
A-Trak & Milo & Otis ft. Rich Kidz - "Out The Speakers"
The last few days have found the East Coast getting treated to some VERY ill weather, and while we're heading into some cooler temps, this track is on
Milo & Otis - "Send It Up (Unoriginal Mix)"
With less than a month away before they embark on the Mothership Tour alongside Skrillex, Dillon Francis, DJ Snake, and What So Not, the dynamic duo M
Duck Sauce - "NRG (Skrillex, Kill The Noise, and Milo & Otis Remix)"
You have to love how things just happen. Sure, Skrillex has been the talk of this week due to his album Recess getting a major preview this week, but
Skrillex Annouces Mothership Tour 2014
While we all sit around and wait for the secret on Skrillex's Alien Ride app to be revealed, Skrillex is out here linking with Red Bull to embark on h
Download the TWONK Team, Vol. 2 Mixtape
Brillz has definitely had a great 2013; his TWONK album impressed many, and is still seen as the first true trap album to be released. He's already re
Milo & Otis Wish You a Happy Pigeon Day!
It's only a few hours until Turkey Day and Milo & Otis want to thank you... not with turkeys but with pigeons. Their latest gives you with a twerk banger with a great Notorious B.I.G. sample, turning it into a massive number. Listen, download, enjoy this track and keep your eye on this duo as they have lots of exciting tracks coming out, including an absolutely insane "Ratchet Bitch" remix on Brillz's RETWONKED, which is out on December 10 via Slow Roast.
The 20 Best Trap Remixes of Non-EDM Tracks
2012 was undoubtedly the year of the trap. No longer a niche sound, trap endured a renaissance as producers far and wide tried their hand at the styl