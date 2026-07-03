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Bitcoin gathered mass recognition when its value soared in 2017. The volatile digital-only currency eliminates the involvement of a middle man, and is not regulated by a government or bank. Here’s everything you need to know about Bitcoin, from its history and safety to how to purchase and trade the currency.
Susmita Baral

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