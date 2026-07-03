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Latest Stories
Music
11 Rising Black Canadian Artists You Should Know
We asked Angeline Tetteh-Wayoe, the host of CBC's new radio show The Block, to make us a list of Black Canadian artists on her radar, from K-Riz to DijahSB.
Alex Nino Gheciu1948 days ago