Faith No More's Mike Patton, a bluffer's guide to ballroom and plenty of 4x4 madness all feature this week.James Keith
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Marvel's 'Eternals': 30 Easter Eggs and References You Might Have Missed (Plus Those End Credits Scenes)
After hitting Disney+, Marvel's 'Eternals' may have gotten a second life. Here are all of the Easter eggs you may have missed, including the post-credits scene!Kevin Wong
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Patton Oswalt Drags ‘Friendless’ Ted Cruz After Republican’s Mockery of COVID Safety Measures at Live Shows
Patton Oswalt offered up a variety of retorts to the Republican's attempt at dunking on Patton in response to the comic's decision to cancel COVID-unsafe shows.Trace William Cowen
He was known for appearing in 'The Hangover' and as a warm-up act for shows all over the city he called home for his entire life.Alex Galbraith