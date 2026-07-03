Mike Marino

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Trick plays don’t always work. But when they do, they’re a thing of beauty. Still, not all trick plays are created equal: Some are legendary, others are just cheap thrills. So to separate the great from the good, here are the definitive 50 greatest trick plays in college and pro football history.
Chris Gaine

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