Get to know the artists doing their part for the UK/London Latin music scene.Ashley Almeida
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Hit-Boy has shaped the sound of modern rap over the past decade. Check out our ranking of his best songs before he goes head-to-head with Mike WiLL Made-It in the latest VERZUZ on January 30th.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
Ahead of his VERZUZ showdown with Hit-Boy on January 30th, we’re ranking the songs that made Mike WiLL Made-It one of the most best producers of the 2010s.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
The 26-year-old Brooklyn native was finally released from prison on Tuesday, after serving more than six years on weapons and conspiracy charges.Joshua Espinoza