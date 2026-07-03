All K. Michelle can do is produce good content and let those of us who appreciate it do so and spend accordingly.Michael Arceneaux
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The second trailer for 'Venom: Let There Be Carnage has arrived, showcasing more of Woody Harrelson’s serial killer-turned Marvel supervillain.Joe Price
From 'Game of Thrones' to 'When They See Us,' here are the Emmy nominees we think should & will win at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards.Frazier Tharpe
'Venom' is as bad as you heard; 'Venom' is extremely watchable.Khal