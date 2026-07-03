#Michaelmctrap

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#MichaelMctrap Might Be The Best Mash-Up You'll Hear All Weekend

Future x Michael McDonald is the mash-up you didn't know you always needed in your life. #michaelmctrap

Khal3997 days ago

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