Readers re-ranked the editors' mid-year list - and the results were spicy. From disputed picks to surprise frontrunners, the community has spoken. Now it's your turn: who takes Sneaker of the Year?Complex Staff
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From Travis Scott and Nigo's Air Jordan and Nike collabs, to Bad Bunny's signature model, these are the best sneakers of the first half of 2026.Zac Dubasik
From Virgil Abloh and Travis Scott's Air Jordan 1 collabs to the return of Bin 23, these are the best Air Jordans of the first half of 2026.Zac Dubasik
Here's a breakdown of the resale data for the 'Brick After Brick' Jordan 4 on StockX.Victor Deng