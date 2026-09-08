Michael Polansky

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Latest Stories

A woman in a red feathered outfit embraces a man in a dark suit at an event, with people socializing in the background.
Pop Culture

Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky

The singer and fiancé Michael Polansky were photographed with their first child on Friday, days after word of the birth surfaced.

Jade Gomez3 hours ago

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