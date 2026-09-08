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Pop Culture
Lady Gaga Welcomes Her First Child With Fiancé Michael Polansky
The singer and fiancé Michael Polansky were photographed with their first child on Friday, days after word of the birth surfaced.
Jade Gomez3 hours ago