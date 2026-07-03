Michael-Parks

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Pop Culture

Interview: Kevin Smith and the Stars of "Tusk" Talk the Horrific Walrus Suit and Johnny Depp's Crazy Performance

How did Kevin Smith design the horrific walrus costume in "Tusk" and what was it like for Justin Long to wear the damn thing?

Justin Monroe4319 days ago
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Pop Culture

TIFF: Kevin Smith's Ridiculous-Sounding Walrus Horror Movie Is, Gasp, Actually Very Good

Kevin Smith combines Johnny Depp, body horror, and insanity for "Tusk," his best movie yet.

MattBarone4330 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Kevin Smith's "Tusk" Trailer Debuts at Comic-Com

It looks super weird.

nancy-stiles4374 days ago

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