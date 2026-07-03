Meet the Mexican teenager who has fans of El Tri dreaming of World Cup glory.Donnie Kwak
Featured
In honor of Mexico's historic World Cup run in 2026, we're looking at some of the best sneakers to honor the nation.Douglas Jase
From Willy Chavarria collabs to retro kits, these are the pieces that any Mexico fan should be going after.Mike DeStefano
Pop Culture
Montreal's Scott Pilgrim on New Book 'Mexico' and Why Creative Direction Resembles Therapy
Over his 12 years in the creative field, Pilgrim has played many roles—photographer, director, designer—and last year added another to his resume: publisher.jayemkayem