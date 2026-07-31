From idol group origins to global metal stardom, discover the band that created kawaii metal and revolutionized heavy music with their unique fusion of J-pop and crushing riffs.Brendan Frederick
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From Supreme's 30th anniversary celebration to Stüssy's latest with Levi's, here is a closer look at all of this week's best style releases.Mike DeStefano
Deftones x Nike? Korn x Adidas? Grateful Dead x Nike SB? Here are our picks for the best rock and metal sneakers.Zac Dubasik
Ageism made a brief appearance during MGK's Riot Fest set in Chicago over the weekend. At the time of this writing, Corey Taylor and company hadn't responded.Trace William Cowen