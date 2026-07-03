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Hailey Bieber Models Some of Her Favorite 'Great Basics' in New Campaign for Kim Kardashian's SKIMS
"These are the pieces I find myself reaching for again and again," Bieber said of leading the new campaign.
Trace William Cowen26 days ago