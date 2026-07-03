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PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 07: Lenny Kravitz attends Day Fifteen of the 2026 French Open on June 07, 2026 in Paris, France.
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Lenny Kravitz, 62, Shares How He Maintains Size 28 Waist

Hint: It involves working out in leather pants.

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