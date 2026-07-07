Memphis Crime

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Memphis Woman Charged With Murder After Shooting Man Found Under Daughter's Bed

Kendra Scott, 36, was charged with first-degree murder after fatally shooting 20-year-old Roderice Morton, who her 13-year-old daughter had secretly let into the home.

Trey Alston59 minutes ago

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