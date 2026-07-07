Project Pat's signature flow is having a moment thanks to the success of Hanumankind's "Big Dawg." We spoke to Pat about the origins of his flow and what it's like to see it go international.Dimas Sanfiorenzo
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The pioneering Memphis artist was reported to have died over the weekend at the age of 43. Numerous collaborators and admirers have since paid their respects.Trace William Cowen
Rising Memphis rapper Big Scarr passed away Thursday. Several hip-hop artists took to social media to mourn his death. Check out their tributes here.Brad Callas
Authorities identified the suspect as Ezekiel Kelly, a 19-year-old who allegedly broadcasted a Wednesday night shooting spree on Facebook Live.Joshua Espinoza